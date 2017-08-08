The Roots and Bilal deliver powerful performance of “It Ain’t Fair” on Fallon: Watch

A few weeks ago, The Roots and Bilal unveiled “It Ain’t Fair”, their smoldering contribution to the soundtrack for Kathryn Bigelow’s polarizing film Detroit. Last night, the Philly singer joined the hip-hop collective at their day job for a powerful performance of the song. They were accompanied by an orchestra of string and brass players.

“This song is the slow burning fire inside all of our souls,” Roots drummer Questlove told Rolling Stone about the collaboration. “Watching the movie [Detroit] clearly shows that life in 1967 isn’t that much different in 2017 or 1897 for that matter. We wanted to hit many a bird with one stone: Humanize the pain, confusion and sadness. But also express the overdue anger. Not only to the powers that be but also to those on the sideline that can afford to turn the other way because it doesn’t effect them at the moment.”

The Roots recently opened for their old friend Dave Chappelle during his ongoing Radio City Music Hall residency.