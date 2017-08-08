The Shins release stop-motion video for “Half a Million”: Watch

The Shins haven’t slowed down since the release of Heartworms this past March. They recently announced a fresh batch of tour dates, put on a solid set at this past weekend’s Lollapalooza, and today released a new music video for “Half a Million”.

Directed by Lamar + Nik, the trippy video for the upbeat track was “created using 5,566 stickers that were then stop-motion animated,” according to a press release. Watch it above.

If you’re itching for more of Mercer’s live presence, he also recently popped over to NPR for a Tiny Desk Concert, where the singer performed solo renditions of new tracks “Mildenhall” and “The Fear”, as well as a Chutes Too Narrow classic in “Young Pilgrims”. Watch it here.

The Shins are off to Europe for the rest of August, but will return to the States for a string of dates from September to November, during which they’ll be joined by the likes of Spoon, Foxygen, Day Wave, and Baio. See the full itinerary below.

The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival

08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

08/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit

08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s

08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall

08/18 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival

08/20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival

08/22 – Manchester, UK @ Academy

08/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

08/25 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Rock en Seine

08/27 – Turn, IT @ Todays Festival

09/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park

09/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House

09/25 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

09/26 – Bend, OR @ The Athletic Club of Bend

09/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre

09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre +

09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater ^

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union ^

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater ^

10/04 – Sante Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera

10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater ^

10/07 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino $

11/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *

11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *

11/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *

11/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion *

11/10-12 – McDade, TX @ Sound on Sound Festival

11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *

11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *

11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre *

11/19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital

+ = w/ Foxygen and Day Wave

^ = w/ Spoon

$ = w/ Day Wave and The Anthem

* = w/ Baio