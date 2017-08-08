The Shins release stop-motion video for “Half a Million”: Watch

The Shins haven’t slowed down since the release of Heartworms this past March. They recently announced a fresh batch of tour dates, put on a solid set at this past weekend’s Lollapalooza, and today released a new music video for “Half a Million”.
Directed by Lamar + Nik, the trippy video for the upbeat track was “created using 5,566 stickers that were then stop-motion animated,” according to a press release. Watch it above.
If you’re itching for more of Mercer’s live presence, he also recently popped over to NPR for a Tiny Desk Concert, where the singer performed solo renditions of new tracks “Mildenhall” and “The Fear”, as well as a Chutes Too Narrow classic in “Young Pilgrims”. Watch it here.
The Shins are off to Europe for the rest of August, but will return to the States for a string of dates from September to November, during which they’ll be joined by the likes of Spoon, Foxygen, Day Wave, and Baio. See the full itinerary below.
The Shins 2017 Tour Dates:
08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Øya Festival
08/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
08/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Grosse Freiheit
08/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxley’s
08/16 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
08/18 – Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop
08/19 – Biddinghuizen, NL @ Lowlands Festival
08/20 – Beacons, UK @ Green Man Music Festival
08/22 – Manchester, UK @ Academy
08/23 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
08/25 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Rock en Seine
08/27 – Turn, IT @ Todays Festival
09/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park
09/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
09/25 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
09/26 – Bend, OR @ The Athletic Club of Bend
09/28 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre
09/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre +
09/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater ^
10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union ^
10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theater ^
10/04 – Sante Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera
10/05 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater ^
10/07 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino $
11/02 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
11/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *
11/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore *
11/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *
11/08 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live! Indoor Pavilion *
11/10-12 – McDade, TX @ Sound on Sound Festival
11/14 – New Orleans, LA @ Civic Theatre *
11/15 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium *
11/16 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte *
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy Theatre *
11/19 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Corona Capital
+ = w/ Foxygen and Day Wave
^ = w/ Spoon
$ = w/ Day Wave and The Anthem
* = w/ Baio