The trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s mother! is certainly chilling: Watch

Darren Aronofsky is a champ when it comes to modern psychological thrillers. If you’ve seen Pi, Requiem for a Dream, or Black Swan, you’ve probably felt his trademark chill run down your greasy spine once or twice. That’s why we’re pretty psyched to see him return to the genre with mother! after taking a biblical turn with 2014’s Noah.

Featuring a stellar A-list cast that includes Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig, the hush-hush film follows a couple whose relationship and tranquil existence are tested when a few uninvited guests arrive at their home. Sounds like a nice, warm-hearted comedy.

Sh’yeah right. As you can see from the trailer above, this has all the icy trappings of Aronofsky’s prickly oeuvre. Shit is going down in this house, and it involves a little fire, a little seduction, and a whole lotta anxiety. The good news is that it arrives in September, a time when we’re all looking for one or five good scares.

Watch the trailer above and catch the film on September 15th. Those lucky enough to attend either the Venice or Toronto Film Festivals will be the first ones to experience the terror. We’ll be catching it at the latter.