The War on Drugs cover Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like a Martyr”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

The War on Drugs are the latest act to partake in the Spotify Singles series. As with past contributions, the band recorded a live take of one of their own tracks as well as a cover song at Spotify Studios NYC.

For their own song, TWOD delivered “Holding On”, the lead single off their forthcoming A Deeper Understanding. The band’s choice of cover was Warren Zevon’s ballad “Accidentally Like a Martyr”. While remaining largely faithful to the original, TWOD’s unmistakably psychedelic take on heartland sounds amplifies the guitar bends throughout. Take a listen:

A Deeper Understanding is due out August 25th, and The War on Drugs will tour behind it throughout the fall. Their updated itinerary is ahead.

The War on Drugs 2017 Tour Dates:

09/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

09/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center

09/22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

09/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

10/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/03 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/07 – Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef

11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/15 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall

11/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle

11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36

11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

11/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

11/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena