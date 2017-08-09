The War on Drugs cover Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like a Martyr”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores
The War on Drugs are the latest act to partake in the Spotify Singles series. As with past contributions, the band recorded a live take of one of their own tracks as well as a cover song at Spotify Studios NYC.
For their own song, TWOD delivered “Holding On”, the lead single off their forthcoming A Deeper Understanding. The band’s choice of cover was Warren Zevon’s ballad “Accidentally Like a Martyr”. While remaining largely faithful to the original, TWOD’s unmistakably psychedelic take on heartland sounds amplifies the guitar bends throughout. Take a listen:
A Deeper Understanding is due out August 25th, and The War on Drugs will tour behind it throughout the fall. Their updated itinerary is ahead.
The War on Drugs 2017 Tour Dates:
09/18 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center
09/22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
09/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
09/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)
09/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/15 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/22 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
10/23 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/03 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/07 – Lille, FR @ l’Aéronef
11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/13 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/15 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
11/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle
11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
11/26 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
11/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/29 – Antwerp, BE @ Lotto Arena