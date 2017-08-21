Menu
The War on Drugs float down the Schuylkill River in new “Pain” video: Watch

Philly indie rock group's major label debut A Deeper Understanding arrives this Friday

on August 21, 2017, 10:45am
Over the past several months, The War on Drugs have been heavily promoting their major label debut album, A Deeper Understanding, in anticipation of its release on August 25th. Today, they’ve unveiled a new video for the latest teaser track, “Pain”.

Whereas the indie rockers called upon director Brett Haley (The HeroI’ll See You In My Dreams) and actor Frankie Faison (The Wire) for the heartwarming “Holding On” video, they’ve taken a simpler route with the new visual treatment. Directed by Emmett Malloy, the black-and-white clip features the band performing “Pain” on a barge floating down their hometown Philadelphia waterfront. Watch it above.

Earlier this month, The War on Drugs showcased “Pain” on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Previous offerings from their follow-up to 2014’s stellar Lost in the Dream include “Holding On”“Thinking of a Place”, and “Strangest Thing”.

