The War on Drugs perform new single “Pain” on Kimmel: Watch

Last week, The War on Drugs revealed the official studio version of “Pain”, a track which they’d previously debuted live via a pair of in-studio radio sessions. On Wednesday, the indie rockers showcased the single during their appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Replay it up above.

“Pain” is taken from A Deeper Understanding, The War on Drugs’ fourth full-length and first for a major label. It hits stores August 25th and features other early offerings like “Holding On”, “Thinking of a Place”, and “Strangest Thing”.