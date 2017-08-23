The War on Drugs share new album, A Deeper Understanding: Stream

Photo by Shawn Brackbill

The War on Drugs are set to release their new album, A Deeper Understanding, this Friday, August 25th through Atlantic Records. In anticipation, the band’s made the LP available to stream in full for the next 24 hours via its official website. Listen here.

A Deeper Understanding is the Philly indie rockers’ fourth studio effort overall and the follow-up to Lost in the Dream, 2014’s Album of the Year; it also marks their major label debut. Along with mastermind Adam Granduciel, the record features bassist Dave Hartley, keyboardist Robbie Bennett, drummer Charlie Hall, as well as multi-instrumentalists Anthony LaMarca and Jon Natchez. Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, Weezer) handled engineering duties while Granduciel managed production.

(Read: The Top 25 Songs of 2015 So Far)

Once crowned our 2014 Band of the Year, The War on Drugs previously teased with early tracks “Pain” and “Strangest Thing”, one of the first Granduciel wrote and demoed for the album. They also shared the stellar single “Holding On”.

In this glowing B+ review, Consequence of Sound’s own David Sackllah writes:

“Throughout A Deeper Understanding, The War On Drugs develop their strengths, taking what they do best and airing it out. A master class in widening scope, the record finds the band unafraid to push their sound in a way that feels bigger than what any of their contemporaries are doing. The band may not ever be gigantic, as 11-minute singles aren’t that marketable, but they’ve made a record that sounds huge.”

A Deeper Understanding Artwork:

A Deeper Understanding Tracklist:

01. Up All Night

02. Pain

03. Holding On

04. Strangest Thing

05. Knocked Down

06. Nothing To Find

07. Thinking of a Place

08. In Chains

09. Clean Living

10. You Don’t Have To Go