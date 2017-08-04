Menu
The War on Drugs unveil studio version of new song “Pain”: Stream

The latest preview of the band's new album, A Deeper Understanding

on August 04, 2017, 12:00am
Later this month, The War on Drugs will release their new album, A Deeper Understanding. In the lead up to the album’s August 25th premiere, the band has unveiled a trio of teaser tracks in “Holding On”“Thinking of a Place”, and “Strangest Thing”. They debut a fourth song, “Pain”, during a pair of in-studio radio sessions, and now they’ve shared the studio version of that track. Take a listen below.

