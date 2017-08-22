This supercut rounds up all the pop culture references to Stephen King’s IT

Andrés Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic IT hits big screens September 9th, and as the creepy ass trailers have reminded us, Pennywise remains the finest example of clowns being super weird and absolutely horrifying. Both Pennywise and IT’s plot, which involves the diabolical clown luring children into the sewer, have been a part of the zeitgeist for so long that YouTube channel iiAFX was able to put together a five minute montage of references to King’s story throughout pop culture over the years.

The video uses some sharp editing to illustrate how one of Stranger Things’ most tense scenes was basically a shot-for-shot homage to the 1990 IT miniseries, a source that the Netflix hit has clearly drawn a lot from. There are also clips from shows like Saturday Night Live and Cheers, a couple of movies and even an Animaniacs segment. Check out the full list of references here.

IT’s latest adaptation continues an exciting year for Stephen King fans, who have also been treated to a film adaptation of The Dark Tower. To get further hyped for IT, check out our list of the ten best film adaptations of King’s novels, dig into our event celebrating the author entitled Needful King and you should of course check out our King-centric podcast that takes its name from IT, The Losers Club.