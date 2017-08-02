Thundercat celebrates the city of “Tokyo” in new music video: Watch

Today, Thundercat has officially shared the first music video behind his newest album, Drunk. The clip is for “Tokyo” and finds the jazz fusion maestro paying homage to the Asian capital that he’s long admired.

Shot on location and directed by Jun Hanamoto-Hearn, it follows the musician born Stephen Bruner as he immerses himself in the Japanese culture — everything from sushi and video games to the electrifying nightlife. Watch it up above.

Thundercat has an extensive run of tour dates in North America and Europe coming up soon. He recently contributed to Shabazz Palaces’ latest release as well as Flying Lotus’ acclaimed horror film Kuso.

Thundercat 2017 Tour Dates:

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival

08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival

08/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/02 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

09/05 – Arcata, CA @ Humboldt State University

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

09/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

09/15 – Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre

09/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown

09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

09/19 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre

09/21 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion

09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

09/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

10/04 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm

10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre

10/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

10/13 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival

11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire

11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Roma

11/21 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

11/23 – Madrid, ES @ Teatra Barcelo

11/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo

11/25 – Milan, IT @ Base

11/27 – Trento, IT @ Teatro Sanbapolis