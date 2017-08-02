Thundercat celebrates the city of “Tokyo” in new music video: Watch

Today, Thundercat has officially shared the first music video behind his newest album, Drunk. The clip is for “Tokyo” and finds the jazz fusion maestro paying homage to the Asian capital that he’s long admired.
Shot on location and directed by Jun Hanamoto-Hearn, it follows the musician born Stephen Bruner as he immerses himself in the Japanese culture — everything from sushi and video games to the electrifying nightlife. Watch it up above.
Thundercat has an extensive run of tour dates in North America and Europe coming up soon. He recently contributed to Shabazz Palaces’ latest release as well as Flying Lotus’ acclaimed horror film Kuso.
Thundercat 2017 Tour Dates:
08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Festival
08/26 – Brooklyn, NY @ Afropunk Festival
08/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress
08/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/02 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
09/05 – Arcata, CA @ Humboldt State University
09/06 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
09/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
09/12 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
09/15 – Mishawaka, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre
09/16 – Omaha, NE @ The Slowdown
09/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
09/19 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
09/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada Theatre
09/21 – Champaign, IL @ Pygmalion
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/25 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
09/29 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/03 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
10/04 – Columbia, SC @ Music Farm
10/06 – New Orleans, LA @ Tipitina’s
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
10/08 – Baton Rouge, LA @ The Varsity Theatre
10/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
10/13 – Miami, FL @ iii Points Festival
11/14 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC
11/15 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
11/16 – London, UK @ Shepherd’s Bush Empire
11/17 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/19 – Antwerp, BE @ Roma
11/21 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
11/23 – Madrid, ES @ Teatra Barcelo
11/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo
11/25 – Milan, IT @ Base
11/27 – Trento, IT @ Teatro Sanbapolis