Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim reunite for Awesome Show, Great Job! 10th anniversary special

Tim Heidecker and Eric Wareheim have been staying busy since ending their seminal Awesome Show, Great Job! series back in 2010. The duo helped launch the comedy collective Jash for one, and, individually, Heidecker has built his own cinematic universe with Gregg Turkington via his On Cinema and Decker series while Eric has been starring alongside Aziz Ansari in the excellent Master of None. They

Now it’s been announced that the duo will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of Awesome Show with a half-hour special to air on Adult Swim on Sunday, August 27th. Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! Awesome 10 Year Anniversary Version, Great Job? promises new sketches and familiar faces, the latter of which we’re hoping will include John C. Reilly’s Dr. Steve Brule. The special follows the duo’s recently concluded 10 Year Anniversary Awesome Tour.

A few weeks later, Heidecker and Wareheim will debut a new season of their dark anthology series, Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories. Its six episodes include a predictably odd slate of guest stars, including Rhea Perlman, Ray Wise, Jorge Garcia, Andre Royo, Sarah Sutherland, and Fred Willard. Things get dark on Sunday, September 10th, when the series will also begin airing on Adult Swim.