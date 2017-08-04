TOKiMONSTA announces new album, Lune Rouge, shares single “We Love”: Stream

Photo by John Michael Fulton

In February, TOKiMONSTA dropped a fresh single with Yuna called “Don’t Call Me”. Turns out the R&B-infused track is off a much larger project, the Los Angeles producer’s newly announced album.

Titled Lune Rouge, it’s due out October 6th through TOKiMONSTA’s own Young Arts Records imprint. Along with the aforementioned song, the Fovere follow-up effort includes collaborations with Joey Purp, Isaiah Rashad, and IO Echo. Said to be “her most personal body of work to date,” it also comes with “We Love”, a glimmering, summer-ready single featuring MNDR, which can be heard below.

Lune Rouge Artwork:

Lune Rouge Tracklist:

01. Lune

02. Rouge

03. Thief (feat. SAINTS)

04. I Wish I Could (feat. Selah Sue)

05. We Love (feat. MNDR)

06. Bibimbap

07. NO WAY (feat. Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp & Ambré Perkins)

08. Don’t Call Me ft. Yuna

09. Rose’s Thorn

10. Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)

11. Estrange (feat. IO Echo)

In support, TOKiMONSTA will be playing throughout Asia, Europe, and North America for the next few months on her “The Lune Rouge Experience” world tour.

TOKiMONSTA 2017 Tour Dates:

08/04 – Shanghai, CN @ Arkham Shanghai

08/05 – Beijing, CN @ Yugong Yishan

08/06 – Seoul, KR @ TBA

08/09 – Sydney, AU @ TBA

08/11 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ The Bee

08/12 – Bali, IN @ Torque

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading & Leeds Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Reading & Leeds Festival

09/15 – Portland, OR @ Holocene

09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox

09/19 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall

09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine

09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

09/24 – Las Vegas, NY @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

09/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thrival Festival

09/30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House

10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

10/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/10 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

10/14 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience