TOKiMONSTA announces new album, Lune Rouge, shares single “We Love”: Stream

Photo by John Michael Fulton
In February, TOKiMONSTA dropped a fresh single with Yuna called “Don’t Call Me”. Turns out the R&B-infused track is off a much larger project, the Los Angeles producer’s newly announced album.
Titled Lune Rouge, it’s due out October 6th through TOKiMONSTA’s own Young Arts Records imprint. Along with the aforementioned song, the Fovere follow-up effort includes collaborations with Joey Purp, Isaiah Rashad, and IO Echo. Said to be “her most personal body of work to date,” it also comes with “We Love”, a glimmering, summer-ready single featuring MNDR, which can be heard below.
Lune Rouge Artwork:
Lune Rouge Tracklist:
01. Lune
02. Rouge
03. Thief (feat. SAINTS)
04. I Wish I Could (feat. Selah Sue)
05. We Love (feat. MNDR)
06. Bibimbap
07. NO WAY (feat. Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp & Ambré Perkins)
08. Don’t Call Me ft. Yuna
09. Rose’s Thorn
10. Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)
11. Estrange (feat. IO Echo)
In support, TOKiMONSTA will be playing throughout Asia, Europe, and North America for the next few months on her “The Lune Rouge Experience” world tour.
TOKiMONSTA 2017 Tour Dates:
08/04 – Shanghai, CN @ Arkham Shanghai
08/05 – Beijing, CN @ Yugong Yishan
08/06 – Seoul, KR @ TBA
08/09 – Sydney, AU @ TBA
08/11 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ The Bee
08/12 – Bali, IN @ Torque
08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading & Leeds Festival
08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Reading & Leeds Festival
09/15 – Portland, OR @ Holocene
09/16 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
09/19 – Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall
09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Mezzanine
09/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
09/24 – Las Vegas, NY @ Life is Beautiful Festival
09/26 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
09/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre
09/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thrival Festival
09/30 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
10/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House
10/05 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall
10/07 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/10 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
10/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
10/14 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
10/27 – New Orleans, LA @ Voodoo Music + Arts Experience