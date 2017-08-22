Tom DeLonge releases new Angels and Airwaves EP, We Don’t Need to Whisper – Acoustic: Stream

Tom DeLonge famously departed Blink-182 in 2015 in order to chase UFOs. However, he still has to pay the bills, so today he’s returned with a new EP from his band Angels and Airwaves. As its title suggests, We Don’t Need to Whisper – Acoustic EP features new, stripped-down arrangements of tracks from the band’s 2006 debut. The four-track record is available to purchase here. It will arrive on streaming services beginning Friday, August 25th. Watch the lyric video for “The Adventure” below.

A press release also confirms that Angels and Airwaves will soundtrack DeLonge’s forthcoming film debut, Strange Times. The sci-fi thriller centers on “a rebellious group of San Diego skateboarders who take it upon themselves to investigate extreme paranormal activity around town, only to embark on an adventure that they could never have imagined.” The film’s release follows DeLonge’s non-fiction UFO novel, Sekret Machines. Needless to say, he appears posed for a repeat honor as UFO Researcher of the Year.

We Don’t Need to Whisper – Acoustic EP Tracklist:

01. Valkyrie Missile (Acoustic)

02. Distraction (Acoustic)

03. Do It For Me Now (Acoustic)

04. The Adventure (Acoustic)