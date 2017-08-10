Tori Amos previews 15th album with new song “Up the Creek”: Listen

Tori Amos will release her 15th (!) album next month through Decca Records. Dubbed Native Invader, it reflects on the power of nature and how humanity can often seek comfort and refuge in it.

“The record looks to Nature and how, through resilience, she heals herself,” Amos previously explained in a press statement. “The songs also wrestle with the question: what is our part in the destruction of our land, as well as ourselves, and in our relationships with each other?”

Already we’ve heard the lead single, July’s neo-psychedelic “Cloud Riders”. Now, she’s back with a second offering in “Up the Creek”, which is lined with ominous, zigzagging strings and guest vocals from her own daughter, Tash. As Stereogum points out, the chorus references Amos’ Native American grandfather’s favorite saying: “Good lord willin’ and the creek don’t rise/ We may just survive/ If the militia of the mind/ Arm against those climate blind.”

(Read: Ranking: Every Alternative Rock No. 1 Hit from Worst to Best)

Hear it below.

Native Invader arrives September 8th. Amos recently launched a new line of limited-edition pre-order bundles, including signed test pressings of the LP and a signed vintage piano key. Head here for more details.