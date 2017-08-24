Towkio oversees a sexy cult in video for new single “Hot Shit”: Watch

Chicago-born rapper and producer Towkio will soon be releasing WWW, his follow-up to 2015’s .Wav Theory. In July, he shared the smirking, upbeat “Drift”, the album’s first single, and now he’s offering up a mega-sized sophomore single with “Hot Shit”.

Melodic and oddly alluring, “Hot Shit” climaxes with a rousing chorus that’s as gripping as anything the young rapper’s released thus far. Directed by Andre Muir, its accompanying music video is equally striking, taking on the style of a found footage flick in its documentation of a Towkio-led cult. “On April 28th, 2015, a small crew of filmmakers were granted access to document members of the Church of 3DoubleU,” an opening title card reads.

Watch it above.