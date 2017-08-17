Transcript reveals why potential jurors were dismissed from Shkreli case: “He kind of looks like a dick”

Earlier this month, pharmadouche Martin Shkreli was found guilty of securities fraud by a Brooklyn jury. He was judged well before the trial even took place, though, as transcripts from the juror selection hearings reveal (via Harper’s).

Over 200 potential jurors were dismissed before the case was taken to court, and juror No. 144 sums up why in eloquent terms. When asked by the judge if they could remain impartial, the unnamed individual replied, “I don’t think I can, because he kind of looks like a dick.” They say first impressions are everything, after all.

(Read: Maybe there is hope for humanity, because Martin Shkreli got pelted in the face with dog shit)

Juror No. 144 wasn’t the only one to express bias in the case based on the crook’s smug appearance. “I was looking yesterday in the newspaper and I saw the defendant. There was something about him. I can’t be fair. There was something that didn’t look right,” said one person. Another potential juror explained, “When I walked in here today I looked at him, and in my head, that’s a snake — not knowing who he was — I just walked in and looked right at him and that’s a snake.” If the snake skin fits.

Others were recused because they knew too much about Shkreli’s persona, and they weren’t fans. “I have total disdain for the man,” said one. “I’m aware of the defendant and I hate him,” added another. Still others called him “a greedy little man” and said “he’s the most hated man in America.” Well, I know a President who might disagree with the certitude of that statement, but I can’t say he doesn’t have a good argument.

Though Shkreli’s creepy visage kept some people from judging him in a court of law, their peers handed down a conviction on three of eight charges levied against him. A sentencing date has yet to be scheduled, though the infamous price-gauger seems confident as ever that he’ll avoid jail time.