Tricky announces North American fall tour

Tricky is planning to drop his 13th studio effort, ununiform, on September 22nd. In anticipation, the trip-hop veteran has mapped out a North American tour for the fall.
As Exclaim points out, the trek spans most of the month of October. Cities such as Toronto, Brooklyn, and Nashville will play host to Tricky, as will New Orleans, Austin, and Raleigh.
Find the full itinerary below.
Tricky 2017 Tour Dates:
08/24 – Cuneo, IT @ Balla Coli Cinghiali Festival
10/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/06 – Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount
10/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club
10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/11 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
10/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
10/15 – Mechanicsville, GA @ Afropunk Atlanta
10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
10/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Outside
10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club
Revisit Tricky’s latest single, “When We Die”: