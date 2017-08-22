Tricky announces North American fall tour

Tricky is planning to drop his 13th studio effort, ununiform, on September 22nd. In anticipation, the trip-hop veteran has mapped out a North American tour for the fall.

As Exclaim points out, the trek spans most of the month of October. Cities such as Toronto, Brooklyn, and Nashville will play host to Tricky, as will New Orleans, Austin, and Raleigh.

Find the full itinerary below.

Tricky 2017 Tour Dates:

08/24 – Cuneo, IT @ Balla Coli Cinghiali Festival

10/05 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/06 – Montreal, QC Theatre Fairmount

10/07 – Toronto, ON @ The Mod Club

10/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/11 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

10/12 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre

10/14 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

10/15 – Mechanicsville, GA @ Afropunk Atlanta

10/17 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

10/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Outside

10/21 – Dallas, TX @ Curtain Club

Revisit Tricky’s latest single, “When We Die”: