Twin Peaks actor charged with second-degree assault after brutal attack

The world of Twin Peaks is a twisted one, with its idyllic surroundings routinely punctured by acts of shocking violence. That uneasiness just crept into the real world, unfortunately, as a minor actor on its Showtime revival is now facing an attempted murder charge.

TMZ reports that Jeremy Lindholm, who recently shared the screen with legendary actor Harry Dean Stanton, is accused of viciously attacking his girlfriend with a baseball bat. The incident in Spokane, WA, and police apprehended Lindholm in an alley after a brief chase.

What’s especially queasy about the whole situation is the extent of the brutality. Surveillance footage apparently shows him striking the woman on the head and body over a dozen times with the baseball bat. According to TMZ, “He allegedly said he wanted to kill her.”

Luckily, the woman was quickly transported to a hospital and is being treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Lindholm, on the other hand, currently being held at the Spokane County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Fire, please don’t walk with him.