Twin Peaks share “Shake Your Lonely” and “Sun and The Trees”: Stream

Photo by Kris Fuentes Cortes

Chicago garage rockers Twin Peaks recently launched their Sweet ’17 Singles 7-inch subscription series with the pop rock A-side “Tossing Tears” and the joyous B-side “Under the Pines”. Today, the band has followed up with two more tracks.

The A-side “Shake Your Lonely” is a bluesy folk rock ballad with the romantic lyrics, “In a moment, I’ll be walking over/ You’ll forget you know her/ When I kiss your world apart.” On the flip side, “Sun and The Trees” is tinged with psychedelic flourishes and warm brass. Take a listen to both tracks below.

“Shake Your Lonely” b/w “Sun and The Trees” 7-inch Artwork:

For the Sweet ‘17 Singles series, Twin Peaks will drop a 7-inch every month for the remainder of the year. Subscribe at the band’s website.

Earlier this year, Twin Peaks released a live double album, Urbs in Horto.