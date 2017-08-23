Tyler, the Creator announces fall tour of North America

Photo by Killian Young

Tyler, the Creator recently announced the impressive lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, which will feature the likes of Lana Del Ray, Solange, Migos, and Tyler himself. Well, it turns out the Carnival will be the rapper’s first of many shows, as he’s set to embark on a North American tour on Halloween, just two days after the event.

The 18-date tour will undoubtedly feature cuts from Tyler’s latest album, Flower Boy, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts to make it the young rapper’s most commercially successful album.

See the full tour itinerary below.

Tyler, the Creator 2017 Tour Dates:

10/28-29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/04 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

11/13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

11/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palldium

11/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/17 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

Check out Tyler’s latest song “ZIPLOC”, released to coincide with today’s tour announcement: