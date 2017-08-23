Tyler, the Creator announces fall tour of North America

Photo by Killian Young
Tyler, the Creator recently announced the impressive lineup for his Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, which will feature the likes of Lana Del Ray, Solange, Migos, and Tyler himself. Well, it turns out the Carnival will be the rapper’s first of many shows, as he’s set to embark on a North American tour on Halloween, just two days after the event.
The 18-date tour will undoubtedly feature cuts from Tyler’s latest album, Flower Boy, which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts to make it the young rapper’s most commercially successful album.
See the full tour itinerary below.
Tyler, the Creator 2017 Tour Dates:
10/28-29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/04 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
11/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland
11/13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
11/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palldium
11/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/17 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
Check out Tyler’s latest song “ZIPLOC”, released to coincide with today’s tour announcement: