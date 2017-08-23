Tyler, the Creator freestyles over JAY-Z’s “4:44” on new track “ZIPLOC”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores
Tyler, the Creator today revealed a new run of tour dates supporting his latest release, Flower Boy. To go along with the announcement, the MC also released a new freestyle track called “Ziploc”.
The song finds Tyler rapping over the title track to JAY-Z’s 4:44, and just like the Hov, he tries “to do this bitch in one take.” In addition to talking about his new romantic interest, a “tall pale boy” he calls “Grape”, he references the charts battle that occurred when he, Lana Del Rey, and Meek Mill dropped albums on the same day. “My shit leaked two weeks before that release date/ First week, did dos, 1,000 off, beat Meek/ Shout out Meek! Two niggas, first week, top three!” Take a listen below.
Check out Tyler’s tour schedule, which kicks off with his own Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival festival in Los Angeles on October 28th, below.
Tyler, the Creator 2017 Tour Dates:
10/28-29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival
10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre
11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom
11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/04 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre
11/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
11/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland
11/13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
11/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palldium
11/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
11/17 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club
11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
11/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall