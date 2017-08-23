Tyler, the Creator freestyles over JAY-Z’s “4:44” on new track “ZIPLOC”: Stream

Photo by Philip Cosores

Tyler, the Creator today revealed a new run of tour dates supporting his latest release, Flower Boy. To go along with the announcement, the MC also released a new freestyle track called “Ziploc”.

The song finds Tyler rapping over the title track to JAY-Z’s 4:44, and just like the Hov, he tries “to do this bitch in one take.” In addition to talking about his new romantic interest, a “tall pale boy” he calls “Grape”, he references the charts battle that occurred when he, Lana Del Rey, and Meek Mill dropped albums on the same day. “My shit leaked two weeks before that release date/ First week, did dos, 1,000 off, beat Meek/ Shout out Meek! Two niggas, first week, top three!” Take a listen below.

Check out Tyler’s tour schedule, which kicks off with his own Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival festival in Los Angeles on October 28th, below.

Tyler, the Creator 2017 Tour Dates:

10/28-29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival

10/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre

11/01 – Fresno, CA @ Rainbow Ballroom

11/03 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/04 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

11/08 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

11/11 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House Of Blues Cleveland

11/13 – New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

11/15 – Worcester, MA @ The Palldium

11/16 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/17 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

11/18 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

11/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

11/21 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

11/22 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall