Tyler the Creator reveals Camp Flog Gnaw’s impressive 2017 lineup

Photos by Autumn Andel (Tyler), Philip Cosores (Lana), Tim Mosenfelder (Solange)

Tyler the Creator has revealed the 2017 lineup for his annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival. The two-day festival goes down October 28th and 29th at Exposition Park in Los Angeles, California.

The impressive lineup is headlined by Lana Del Rey, Solange, ASAP Rocky, Kid Cudi, and Tyler himself.

Other notable acts include Migos, Earl Sweatshirt, Justice, Vince Staples, 2 Chainz, Mac Miller, Kelis, Kamaiyah, Lil Yachty, Kelela, Willow and Jaden Smith, Denzel Curry, FIDLAR, Trash Talk, Syd, and more.

General admission and VIP passes go on sale Thursday, August 17th at 12:00 p.m. PST. Click here for more information.