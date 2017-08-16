Menu
Van Morrison shares new song, “Transformation”, from his 37th studio album: Stream

Morrison has also shared a live performance of Roll With the Punches track

August 16, 2017
Photo by Jill Furmanovsky

Van Morrison’s 37th studio album, Roll With the Punches, will feature the iconic Irish songwriter’s take on a number of rhythm and blues classics. Along with the album’s release, for example, Morrison shared his cover of Sam Cooke’s “Bring It On Home To Me”. The album will also feature a few original songs as well, like “Transformation”, the record’s second single.

Rich and soulful, the song evokes a Sunday morning worship service with its gospel-tinged lyrics, inspiring climax, and Morrison’s passionate vocals. Additional vocals come courtesy of jazz giant Jason Rebello and former Yardbird Jeff Beck, as well as Morrison’s longtime collaborator Chris Farlowe. Check out a live performance of the song below, or give it a listen via Spotify.

