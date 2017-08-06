Vic Mensa joins Chance the Rapper at Lollapalooza: Watch

Chance the Rapper played what was undoubtedly the biggest show of his career when he took the stage at Lollapalooza on Saturday night. The Chicago native wasn’t at it alone, however, as he was accompanied by longtime associates like Donnie Trumpet (a.k.a. Nico Segal) and the Social Experiment as well as a Chicago children’s choir. Additionally, fellow Chicago MC and one-time Save Money associate Vic Mensa made a surprise appearance to join Chance in performing “Cocoa Butter Kisses” and “Didn’t I (Say I Didn’t)”.

The two rappers were rumored to have been beefing over the last year, but it looks like they reconciled just in time for Chance’s big day. “The world will take you a lot of places… never let it take you away from fam,” Chance told the crowd after bringing Mensa on stage. Watch fan-shot footage below and stay tuned for our full review of the set.