Village Voice to end print edition

New York City’s iconic alt-weekly the Village Voice will cease its print edition.

After being distributed as a free weekly periodical for more than 60 years, the Voice will go entirely digital. Peter Barbey, who purchased the Voice in 2015, said the decision was a necessary step to secure the paper’s future.

“For more than 60 years, the Village Voice brand has played an outsized role in American journalism, politics, and culture,” Peter Barbey said in a statement. “It has been a beacon for progress and a literal voice for thousands of people whose identities, opinions, and ideas might otherwise have been unheard. I expect it to continue to be that and much, much more.”

“The most powerful thing about the Voice wasn’t that it was printed on newsprint or that it came out every week. It was that the Village Voice was alive, and that it changed in step with and reflected the times and the ever-evolving world around it. I want the Village Voice brand to represent that for a new generation of people—and for generations to come.”

Village Voice has been especially impactful for its coverage of the New York City arts scene. It’s been the home for influential critics like Robert Christgau and J. Hoberman, moderates the annual Pazz & Jop music survey, and even staged its own 4Knots music festival.