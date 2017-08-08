Vince Staples and Juicy J give bouncy “Big Fish” performance on Kimmel: Watch

Vince Staples returned with the superlative Big Fish Theory in June, further cementing himself as one of the best writers and rappers of recent memory. On Monday, the Long Beach native stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Juicy J to perform their collaboration from the album, the bouncy, braggadocious “Big Fish”. The two also came loaded with stacks of money, which they tossed out to audience members. Watch above (via HHNM).

In support of the LP, Staples previously appeared on The Tonight Show to deliver “Love Can Be” with the assistance of Damon Albarn, Kilo Kish, and Ray J. Next week, the MC will commence a packed European festival schedule, including sets at Belgium’s Pukkelpop and the UK’s Reading and Leeds Music Festival. In September, he’ll return to North America to join Gorillaz on the road. Find the complete itinerary below.

As for Juicy J, he will release a new album, Rubba Band Business, later this year. He dropped the latest teaser over the weekend, “Flood Watch”, featuring Offset of Migos.

Vince Staples 2017 Tour Dates:

08/12 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival

08/14 – Budapest, HU @ Sziget Festival

08/16 – St. Pölten, AT @ FM4 Frequency Festival

08/17 – Kiewit, BE @ Pukkelpop

08/21 – Berlin, DE @ Berlin C Club

08/25 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/26 – Boulogne-Billancourt, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/27 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/30 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

09/01-02 – Laois, UK @ Electric Picnic

09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot Festival

09/16 – Vancouver, BC @ Red Truck Brewery

09/18 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre *

09/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Roy Wilkins Auditorium ^

09/22 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center ^

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

09/26 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

10/05 – Los Angeles CA @ The Forum *

10/06 – Tucson, AZ @ Dusk Music Festival

10/07 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go Fall Classic

10/27 – Live Oak, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween

11/11 – Austin, TX @ Sound on Sound Fest

12/15-16 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Festival BUE

* = w/ Gorillaz

^ = w/ Gorillaz and Danny Brown