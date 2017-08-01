Watch a live stream of London Grammar’s Brooklyn gig tonight on our Facebook page

Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

London Grammar’s latest album, the soaring, spacious Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, arrived back in June, and now the CoSigned trio is ready to kick off its massive summer and fall tour.

Tonight, the band will take the stage for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel, and we’ll be hosting an exclusive live stream of the performance on our Facebook page. The show begins at 9:10 p.m. EST and will run through 10:20 p.m.

This coming Saturday, you can catch another live performance from the band (and shake off the sleep from your eyes) when they appear on CBS Saturday Morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time. They’re also set to hit the stage Montreal’s Osheaga and Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

Watch London Grammar’s video for “Oh Woman”: