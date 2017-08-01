Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

Watch a live stream of London Grammar’s Brooklyn gig tonight on our Facebook page

It's the first date on a massive tour promoting their new album, The Truth Is A Beautiful Thing

by
on August 01, 2017, 3:40pm
0 comments

Photo by Eliot Lee Hazel

London Grammar’s latest album, the soaring, spacious Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, arrived back in June, and now the CoSigned trio is ready to kick off its massive summer and fall tour.

Tonight, the band will take the stage for a sold-out show at Brooklyn Steel, and we’ll be hosting an exclusive live stream of the performance on our Facebook page. The show begins at 9:10 p.m. EST and will run through 10:20 p.m.

This coming Saturday, you can catch another live performance from the band (and shake off the sleep from your eyes) when they appear on CBS Saturday Morning from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time. They’re also set to hit the stage Montreal’s Osheaga and Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

Watch London Grammar’s video for “Oh Woman”:

Previous Story
Tears For Fears reschedule co-headlining dates with Hall & Oates
Next Story
The Orwells rock a tiki bar in video for “Vacation”: Watch
No comments
More Stories