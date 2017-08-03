Watch Facebook Live Q&As from Lollapalooza

Photo by Philip Cosores
Throughout the day on Thursday, we’ll be speaking with various Lollapalooza artists as part of Facebook Live video series we call Showstoppers. The likes of Atlas Genius, Temples, Kweku Collins, The Drums, Hippo Campus, and Kevin Devine will recount memorable performances, specifically ones they did, ones they attended, ones they watched on television, or ones they wish they could have attended. Chicago rapper ShowYouSuck will host each segment which will be filmed aboard the High Brew Liner parked outside 31 East Balbo. Tune in on our Facebook page.
Schedule:
02:00 – The Drums
03:00 – Kevin Devine
04:30 – Atlas Genius
05:15 – Kweku Collins
05:45 – Temples
07:15 – Hippo Campus
* Times subject to change