Watch out, Ticketmaster: Amazon Tickets eyes entry into US ticketing market

Last November, news broke of the advent of Amazon Tickets, the juggernaut online marketplace company’s bid to topple Ticketmaster as “the world’s premier destination for purchasing tickets.” They’ve since found success in Britain, having outsold Ticketmaster for particular events, and now a new report from Reuters asserts that Amazon is looking to move into US markets.

According to Reuters’ sources, the Seattle-based Amazon “sees the US ticketing market as ripe for attack.” As venue owners and sports leagues seek out more distributors to help slagging sales, consumers are increasingly fed up with the high ticket fees associated with the Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster. There’s also the chance for sports organizations, musicians, and even theater companies to increase merchandising sales if fans can get tickets and merch in the same place.

Reuters also reports that Amazon sought a partnership with Ticketmaster, but that “conversations have stalled over who would control customer data.” They’re also investigating other avenues, having approached “at least one league about selling tickets on the secondary market,” and are also offering “to write checks worth millions of dollars to sponsor certain venues.”

Ticketmaster has long had a stranglehold on ticketing in the US, but its steep fees and poor customer service record aren’t the kind of things that engender strong brand loyalty. Should Amazon come stateside, they probably wouldn’t have to do much to scoop up a large portion of Ticketmaster’s base.

Below, revisit our recent documentary, Sold Out!: Inside America’s Ticketing Landscape.