Webcast: Lollapalooza reveals 2017 live stream schedule + video

Lollapalooza will webcast a number of this weekend’s performances live on RedBull.tv.

Among the acts scheduled to appear on the live stream: Lorde, Liam Gallagher, Muse, Blink-182, Run the Jewels, Tegan and Sara, alt-J, Cage the Elephant, The Shins, Crystal Castles, Mac DeMarco, Little Dragon, Cloud Nothings, Phantogram, Slyvan Esso, London Grammar, White Reaper, The Districts, Kweku Collins, Temples, Whitney, Alvvays, and The Drums, among others.

Check out the live stream below along with the full schedule. All times are CST. Channels are noted in parentheses.

Thursday, August 3rd:

06:35 – Cage the Elephant (1)

07:55 – Wiz Khalifa (1)

09:00 – Lorde (1)

Friday, August 4th:

02:05 – Mondo Cozmo (1)

02:05 – Kweku Collins (2)

02:30 – San Holo (3)

02:35 – Harriet Brown (2)

02:50 – White Reaper (1)

03:05 – The Districts (2)

03:30 – Ookay (3)

03:40 – Temples (1)

04:15 – Slushii (3)

04:45 – Phantogram (1)

05:15 – Cloud Nothings (2)

05:15 – A-Trak (3)

05:45 – Liam Gallagher (1)

06:00 – George Ezra (2)

06:15 – Baauer (3)

06:50 – Tegan and Sara (1)

07:00 – Majid Jordan (2)

07:30 – Lil Uzi Vert (3)

07:50 – Run the Jewels (1)

08:45 – Blink-182 (2)

09:00 – Crystal Castles (3)

Saturday, August 5th:

02:05 – The Shelters (1)

02:05 – San Fermin (2)

02:05 – Kweku Collins (3)

02:35 – Harriet Brown (3)

02:50 – Hippo Campus (2)

03:00 – Alvvays (1)

04:15 – Glass Animals (1)

04:50 – LÉON (2)

04:50 – 3LAU (3)

05:30 – Whitney (2)

05:50 – NGHTMRE (3)

06:15 – alt-J (2)

06:20 – Vance Joy (1)

06:50 – Gramatik (3)

07:25 – The Head and the Heart (1)

07:30 – Banks (2)

08:45 – Muse (2)

08:50 – Kaskade (3)

Sunday, August 6th:

02:05 – Barns Courtney (2)

02:05 – Xavier Omar (3)

02:35 – VANT (3)

03:05 – Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness (2)

03:30 – The Drums (3)

03:45 – The Pretty Reckless (2)

04:30 – Tove Lo (1)

04:30 – Wax Motif (3)

05:00 – Milky Chance (2)

05:30 – London Grammar (1)

05:30 – Slander (3)

06:00 – Slyvan Esso (2)

06:30 – Borgore (3)

06:45 – Little Drago (2)

07:30 – The Shins (1)

07:30 – DVBBS (3)

07:45 – Mac DeMarco (2)