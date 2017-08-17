Weezer announce new album, Pacific Daydream, share “Mexican Fender”: Stream

Photo by Ben Kaye
Weezer will soon return with a new album called Pacific Daydream, set for release on October 27th through Crush Music. It marks the band’s 11th album overall and comes a year after their self-titled “White Album”.
According to a press release, Weezer originally planed to follow up “The White Album” with “The Black Album,” but “as they worked, they found the songs they were writing felt more like reveries from a beach at the end of the world. Instead of forcing a different direction, they began an entirely new album; Pacific Daydream was born.”
(Read: The 50 Most Outrageous Album Covers)
Although a tracklist has yet to be revealed, we do know the album features the previous single, “Feels Like Summer”, as well as the newly unveiled “Mexican Fender”. Check out the latter, which is rife with anthemic riffs galore, down below.
Pacific Daydream Artwork:
Weezer 2017 Tour Dates:
08/20 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ The Big Feastival
08/26 – Monterrey, MX @ Hellow Music Festival
09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot
09/09 – Kansas City, KS @ 96.5 The Buzz’s Beach Ball
09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest
09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival
09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival
10/05 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino
10/06 – Napa, CA @ Silverado Resort and Spa
10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle ^
10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk ^
10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique ^
10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia ^
10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 ^
10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Academy ^
10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy ^
10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo ^
10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy ^
10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena ^
^ = w/ The Orwells