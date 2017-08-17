Weezer announce new album, Pacific Daydream, share “Mexican Fender”: Stream

Photo by Ben Kaye

Weezer will soon return with a new album called Pacific Daydream, set for release on October 27th through Crush Music. It marks the band’s 11th album overall and comes a year after their self-titled “White Album”.

According to a press release, Weezer originally planed to follow up “The White Album” with “The Black Album,” but “as they worked, they found the songs they were writing felt more like reveries from a beach at the end of the world. Instead of forcing a different direction, they began an entirely new album; Pacific Daydream was born.”

Although a tracklist has yet to be revealed, we do know the album features the previous single, “Feels Like Summer”, as well as the newly unveiled “Mexican Fender”. Check out the latter, which is rife with anthemic riffs galore, down below.

Pacific Daydream Artwork:

Weezer 2017 Tour Dates:

08/20 – Oro-Medonte, ON @ The Big Feastival

08/26 – Monterrey, MX @ Hellow Music Festival

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/09 – Kansas City, KS @ 96.5 The Buzz’s Beach Ball

09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ LouFest

09/15 – Del Mar, CA @ KAABOO Del Mar Festival

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/17 – New York, NY @ The Meadows Music and Arts Festival

10/05 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort and Casino

10/06 – Napa, CA @ Silverado Resort and Spa

10/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/15 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle ^

10/16 – Cologne, DE @ Ewerk ^

10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique ^

10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia ^

10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 ^

10/23 – Leeds, UK @ Academy ^

10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy ^

10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo ^

10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy ^

10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena ^

^ = w/ The Orwells