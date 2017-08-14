“Weird Al” Yankovic appeals to North Korea with “accordion-based diplomacy” on John Oliver: Watch

Prior to this weekend’s Nazi terrorist attack in Charlottesville, President Trump’s ongoing game of chicken with North Korea dominated the headlines. On Sunday night’s episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver sought to ease tensions by appealing to North Korea by explaining away their misconceptions about the US. To help demonstrate his point, Oliver enlisted “Weird Al” Yankovic to perform some “accordion-based diplomacy.”

Backed by a full polka ensemble, “Weird Al” requested North Korea “take it down a notch or two” and pointed out “we’re mostly harmless decent people.” He added, “We’re just a bunch of simple, fidget-spinning, goofy dorks who probably couldn’t find your country on a map.” Watch the performance above.

Before “Weird Al” took the stage, Oliver made some cogent points of his own. Speaking directly to the North Korean people, Oliver explained, “When our president says words, he doesn’t necessarily mean what those words mean.” Furthermore, he said Americans mostly spend their days sharing cat memes and “getting furious about a singing boy appearing on our favorite dragon show” rather than plotting North Korea’s destruction. True words, indeed.

“Weird Al” is releasing a career-spanning box set housed in an accordion on November 24th. Pre-order it here via Yankovic’s PledgeMusic page.