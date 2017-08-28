Menu
Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s new song, “Get Lit”, is tremendously bad: Watch

Where's Uncle Phil to toss this thing out the front door?

by
on August 28, 2017, 12:45pm
0 comments

It’s official. “Lit” is no more. Not when old man Will Smith is building shitty, deafening EDM songs around the millennial buzzword. Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff premiered “Get Lit” this past weekend at Blackpool’s Livewire Festival, which marked the duo’s first headlining appearance together since 2005.

Smith and Jazz have been talking about recording new music and going out on tour for a while now, but this is the first forward momentum we’ve actually seen of late. Smith claims the duo have recorded upwards of 30 new songs together, but if they’re all as bad as “Get Lit” let’s hope the rest never sees the light of day. We’d rather watch Collateral Beauty again than listen to this thing.

Watch a fan-made video below, via ET Canada.

