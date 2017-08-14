Menu
Willie Nelson cuts short concert due to breathing problems

The 84-year-old country singer was taken to a local hospital

on August 14, 2017, 9:01am
Willie Nelson cut short his concert in Salt Lake City on Sunday night after experiencing shortness of breath, according to Billboard.

In a tweet, Nelson blamed the venue’s high elevation (and not his decades’ worth of marijuana smoking). Though he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the 84-year-old country singer assured fans he was fine, writing, “I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.”

Nelson is on tour in support of his latest album, God’s Problem Child, which arrived back in April. The album contains a track called “Still Not Dead”, which seems like an appropriate way to end this article.

