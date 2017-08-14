Willie Nelson cuts short concert due to breathing problems

Willie Nelson cut short his concert in Salt Lake City on Sunday night after experiencing shortness of breath, according to Billboard.

In a tweet, Nelson blamed the venue’s high elevation (and not his decades’ worth of marijuana smoking). Though he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, the 84-year-old country singer assured fans he was fine, writing, “I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground.”

This is Willie I am sorry to have to cut the SLC show short tonight The altitude got to me I am feeling better now & headed for lower ground — Willie Nelson (@WillieNelson) August 14, 2017

Nelson is on tour in support of his latest album, God’s Problem Child, which arrived back in April. The album contains a track called “Still Not Dead”, which seems like an appropriate way to end this article.