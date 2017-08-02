Win Super Passes to POP Montréal 2017

The annual POP Montréal will once again take over The City of Festivals this September 13th-17th, but this year is something special. 2017 marks POP’s Sweet 16, and like any good birthday bash, they’re pulling out all the stops.

This year’s massive bill features over 400 (!) international bands, on top of 200 multidisciplinary artists, filmmakers, industry insiders, and more. As always, the music is the true highlight, and this year POP will welcome Elza Soares, Austa, Swet Shop Boys, RZA’s live score of The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, Lady Miss Kier, Royal Trux, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Juana Molina, William Basinski, Oh Sees, Moor Mother, Duchess Says, John Maus, Son Little, Kali Uchis, Jesse Lanza, Think About Life, The Mighty Diamonds, Jay Som, Aldous Harding, and literally hundreds more.

There’s a lot so see, and we’re going to make it super easy for you to see it. We’re giving away one (1) pair of POP Super Passes to give you and your companion priority access to all of the festival’s shows and events. That’s right, get in anywhere without waiting in line, all for free. To enter, simply fill out the widget below.