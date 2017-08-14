Wolf Eyes release new album, No Hate, for Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer

Photo by Nina Corcoran

Wolf Eyes have shared a new six-track project entitled, No Hate, in the wake of the white supremacist violence that occurred in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. Specifically, the Bandcamp page for the album links listeners to a GoFundMe fundraiser supporting the family of Heather Heyer, the woman killed when a car drove through a crowd of anti-racist protesters on Saturday.

No Hate itself, a collection of experimental instrumental tracks all dubbed ,”No Hate”, is being given away for free and can be streamed below. Meanwhile, after raising over $225,000, the GoFundMe goal has already been met. Download No Hate for free at Bandcamp and listen to it here:

Earlier this year, Wolf Eyes formed their own record label, Lower Floor Music, to release their new album, Undertow.