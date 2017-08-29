Wolf Parade preview reunion album with new song “You’re Dreaming”: Stream

October 6th marks the release of Cry Cry Cry, the long-awaited new album from Wolf Parade. Due out through Sub Pop, the follow-up to 2010’s Expo 86 is being previewed today with a second single called “You’re Dreaming”.
A pounding and propulsive cut, it finds the Canadian indie rockers taking stock of the post-2016 Election aftermath in all its apocalyptic horror. “All these scenes of shattered glass/ All your systems in collapse,” goes the chorus, accompanied by a sinking feeling of near defeat, or at the very least, an inability to grasp reality. Hear it below. For more, check out the album’s lead single, “Valley Boy”.
Next month, Wolf Parade will kick off a lengthy tour which includes dates alongside Arcade Fire and Charly Bliss.
Cry Cry Cry Tracklist:
01. Lazarus Online
02. You’re Dreaming
03. Valley Boy
04. Incantation
05. Files on the Sun
06. Baby Blue
07. Weaponized
08. Who Are Ya
09. Am I an Alien Here
10. Artificial Life
11. King of Piss and Paper