Wolf Parade preview reunion album with new song “You’re Dreaming”: Stream

October 6th marks the release of Cry Cry Cry, the long-awaited new album from Wolf Parade. Due out through Sub Pop, the follow-up to 2010’s Expo 86 is being previewed today with a second single called “You’re Dreaming”.

A pounding and propulsive cut, it finds the Canadian indie rockers taking stock of the post-2016 Election aftermath in all its apocalyptic horror. “All these scenes of shattered glass/ All your systems in collapse,” goes the chorus, accompanied by a sinking feeling of near defeat, or at the very least, an inability to grasp reality. Hear it below. For more, check out the album’s lead single, “Valley Boy”.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2017)

Next month, Wolf Parade will kick off a lengthy tour which includes dates alongside Arcade Fire and Charly Bliss.

Cry Cry Cry Tracklist:

01. Lazarus Online

02. You’re Dreaming

03. Valley Boy

04. Incantation

05. Files on the Sun

06. Baby Blue

07. Weaponized

08. Who Are Ya

09. Am I an Alien Here

10. Artificial Life

11. King of Piss and Paper