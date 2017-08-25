Wu-Tang Clan to return with new album, Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues

Photo by Killian Young

Earlier today, Wu-Tang Clan dropped a new track with Redman called “People Say”. Now, the legendary rap group has revealed a new album, Wu-Tang: The Saga Continues, due October 13th on Entertainment One and RZA’s 36 Chambers ALC lifestyle company. The project is executive produced by RZA with longtime Wu-Tang affiliate Mathematics “crafting” the beats.

In a press statement, RZA explained the origins of the album. “For years, Math has had the idea of putting together a body of music using modern and legendary equipment such as ASR10 with vocal performances by Wu-Tang Clan members and other prominent MCs,” he said. “With The Saga Continues he’s created a masterpiece. We at 36 Chambers ALC are honored to work with Mathematics and Wu-Tang Clan to put out a great piece of art.”

The Saga Continues follows 2014’s reunion album, A Better Tomorrow. In support of the release, Wu-Tang will tour the US with a combination of solo gigs and group performances. Check out the schedule below.

Wu-Tang Clan 2017 Tour Dates:

09/01 — Kalamazoo, MI @ The Back Room *

09/03 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^

09/07 — Buffalo, NY @ Waiting Room *

09/10 — Clio, MI @ Cannibis Cup

09/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl #

09/16 — Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 — Los Angeles, CA @ Paid Dues Fest *

09/22 — Tulsa, OK @ The Vanguard *

09/24 — Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey *

09/25 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s *

09/26 — San Antonio, TX @ The Korova *

10/06 — St. Paul, MN @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

10/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ Globe Theater *

10/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Georgia Freight Depot #

10/21 — Chicago, IL @ Navy Pier #

* = Raekwon solo

^ = Method Man & Redman

# = Ghostface Killah solo