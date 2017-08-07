Menu
Festival News and Rumors
The Latest News and Rumors
For Music Festivals in America, Europe, and Worldwide

Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Modest Mouse, Butthole Surfers to play The Growlers Six Festival

Two-day LA event also promises Dan Auerbach, Danny Brown, Guided By Voices, Bad Brains, Fear, The B-52s, and more

by
on August 07, 2017, 11:35am
0 comments

Photos by Amanda Koellner (YYYs) and Ben Kaye (Modest Mouse)

SoCal garage rockers The Growlers are hosting a two-day festival at the LA Waterfront from October 28th-29th. In addition to a pair of headlining sets from The Growlers, the lineup for the festival boasts Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Modest Mouse, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, Butthole Surfers, Danny Brown, and Girl Talk.

Other confirmed acts include Guided By Voices, Bad Brains, Fear, The B-52s, Mike Watt & the Secondmen, Jenny Lewis’ Nice As Fuck, former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass, ex-Dirty Projectors member Amber Coffman, Rostam, Beach Fossils, Girlpool, Ought, Delicate Steve, and Tinariwen, along with Geto Boys, Mystikal, and Juvenile. See the full lineup poster below.

The festival follows Growlers’ five-year association with Beach Goth, which ended late last year when the venue’s parent company sued the band for copyright infringement. The Growlers are seemingly promoting the new festival as a successor to Beach Goth, as they’re calling the event “The Growlers Six.” Tickets go on sale August 11th at 10:00 a.m. PST.

unnamed 15 Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Modest Mouse, Butthole Surfers to play The Growlers Six Festival

Previous Story
Gorillaz share 3D dance video for “Strobelite”: Watch
Next Story
Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dessner perform for a dozen people in Sweden: Watch
No comments
More Stories