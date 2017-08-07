Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Modest Mouse, Butthole Surfers to play The Growlers Six Festival

Photos by Amanda Koellner (YYYs) and Ben Kaye (Modest Mouse)

SoCal garage rockers The Growlers are hosting a two-day festival at the LA Waterfront from October 28th-29th. In addition to a pair of headlining sets from The Growlers, the lineup for the festival boasts Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Modest Mouse, The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, Butthole Surfers, Danny Brown, and Girl Talk.

Other confirmed acts include Guided By Voices, Bad Brains, Fear, The B-52s, Mike Watt & the Secondmen, Jenny Lewis’ Nice As Fuck, former Crystal Castles singer Alice Glass, ex-Dirty Projectors member Amber Coffman, Rostam, Beach Fossils, Girlpool, Ought, Delicate Steve, and Tinariwen, along with Geto Boys, Mystikal, and Juvenile. See the full lineup poster below.

The festival follows Growlers’ five-year association with Beach Goth, which ended late last year when the venue’s parent company sued the band for copyright infringement. The Growlers are seemingly promoting the new festival as a successor to Beach Goth, as they’re calling the event “The Growlers Six.” Tickets go on sale August 11th at 10:00 a.m. PST.