Yumi Zouma announce new album, Willowbank, share lovely single “December”: Stream

Photo by Aaron Lee
Yumi Zouma revealed their debut album, Yoncalla, to the world last year. Now, just a little over 12 months later, and they’re prepping its follow-up. Titled Willowbank, it’s slated to hit shelves on October 6th through Cascine Records.
Spanning 12 tracks, the new album was recorded entirely in the group’s home country of New Zealand. Specifically, Yumi Zouma holed up in a studio “in Christchurch’s semi-demolished CBD, on one of the few remaining blocks that still characterizes the city from before it was destroyed by a series of earthquakes.”
According to the band, being back on familiar ground played a huge role in the completion of Willowbank. “It was as though there was a brief pause in all of our lives and we finally felt like a band from New Zealand,” guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Josh Burgess explained in a press statement. “We were on home turf and creating from a place that felt fundamentally natural.”
Yumi Zouma’s recording sessions stretched well into the holidays, hence lead single “December”, which has been released today alongside the LP news. Blissful and hazy to the touch, it’s a beguiling piece of dream pop that also incorporates a lot of the same shoegaze shimmer they used on their recent Oasis cover.
Hear it down below.
Willowbank Artwork:
Willowbank Tracklist:
01. Depths (Pt. I)
02. Persephone
03. December
04. Half Hour
05. Us, Together
06. Gabriel
07. Carnation
08. In Blue
09. Other People
10. A Memory
11. Ostra
12. Depths (Pt. II)
To promote the forthcoming album, the New Zealand outfit will tour North America this fall.
Yumi Zouma 2017 Tour Dates:
10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater
10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
10/20 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
10/24 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall
10/25 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge
10/26 – Boston, MA @ Lilypad
10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha