Yumi Zouma announce new album, Willowbank, share lovely single “December”: Stream

Photo by Aaron Lee

Yumi Zouma revealed their debut album, Yoncalla, to the world last year. Now, just a little over 12 months later, and they’re prepping its follow-up. Titled Willowbank, it’s slated to hit shelves on October 6th through Cascine Records.

Spanning 12 tracks, the new album was recorded entirely in the group’s home country of New Zealand. Specifically, Yumi Zouma holed up in a studio “in Christchurch’s semi-demolished CBD, on one of the few remaining blocks that still characterizes the city from before it was destroyed by a series of earthquakes.”

According to the band, being back on familiar ground played a huge role in the completion of Willowbank. “It was as though there was a brief pause in all of our lives and we finally felt like a band from New Zealand,” guitarist/keyboardist/vocalist Josh Burgess explained in a press statement. “We were on home turf and creating from a place that felt fundamentally natural.”

Yumi Zouma’s recording sessions stretched well into the holidays, hence lead single “December”, which has been released today alongside the LP news. Blissful and hazy to the touch, it’s a beguiling piece of dream pop that also incorporates a lot of the same shoegaze shimmer they used on their recent Oasis cover.

Hear it down below.

Willowbank Artwork:

Willowbank Tracklist:

01. Depths (Pt. I)

02. Persephone

03. December

04. Half Hour

05. Us, Together

06. Gabriel

07. Carnation

08. In Blue

09. Other People

10. A Memory

11. Ostra

12. Depths (Pt. II)

To promote the forthcoming album, the New Zealand outfit will tour North America this fall.

Yumi Zouma 2017 Tour Dates:

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Bootleg Theater

10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

10/20 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

10/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

10/24 – Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

10/25 – New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

10/26 – Boston, MA @ Lilypad

10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/28 – Toronto, ON @ Smiling Buddha