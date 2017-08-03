Zola Jesus shares jarring new video for “Exhumed”: Watch

Zola Jesus is prepping her new album, Okovi, for a September 8th release. In anticipation, she’s unveiled the music video for lead single “Exhumed”, directed by Jacqueline Castel.

Drenched in harsh black and white hues, the jarring clip draws on the album’s themes of loss and death, as Castel explains in a press statement:

“Exhumed was personally conceived of and created whilst processing death – of family members and of relationships – and much like Okovi’s core themes, it is a reflection on loss, heritage, and the often painful personal growth we must harness in the face of life’s constant evolution. Shot intimately in one day, in the exhausting heat within the woods surrounding Nika’s Wisconsin home, we sought to capture personal apocalypse, utilizing experimental shooting techniques to further our emotional goals. Practically and metaphorically, we fought to find the light in the darkest of forests.”

Watch the full thing up above.

In related news, September 8th also marks the coming of Stridulum, a new release collecting Zola Jesus’ pair of 2010 EPs, Stridulum and Valusia.