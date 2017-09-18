2017 Emmy Winners: The Complete List

Celebrating the best in television, the 2017 Emmy Awards went down on Sunday, September 17th at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Broadcast live on CBS, the network’s go-to Late Show host Stephen Colbert handled the festivities.

Check out the complete list of nominees below. Winners will be announced as the ceremony continues. In the meantime, consult our list of predictions and see how we’re doing as the night carries out.

Best Drama Series

House of Cards (Netflix)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Comedy Series

Veep (HBO)

Atlanta (FX)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Foy (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Keri Russell (The Americans)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Anthony Hopkins (Westworld)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Matthew Rhys (The Americans)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Allison Janney (Mom)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Tracee Ellis Ross (Black-ish)

Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)

Jane Fonda (Grace and Frankie)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Aziz Ansari (Master of None)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Zach Galifianakis (Baskets)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowde (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black)

Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things)

Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)

Thandie Newton (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (The Crown)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Mandy Patinkin (Homeland)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Vanessa Beyer (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live)

Anna Chlumsky (Veep)

Judith Light (Transparent)

Katheryn Hahn (Transparent)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (Saturday Night Live)

Louie Anderson (Baskets)

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)

Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)

Tony Hale (Veep)

Matt Walsh (Veep)

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Feud (FX)

The Night Of (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Genius (National Geographic)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Carrie Coon (Fargo)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)

Jessica Lange (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Susan Sarandon (Feud: Bette and Joan)

Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Riz Ahmed (The Night Of)

Benedict Cumberbatch (Sherlock: The Lying Detective)

Robert DeNiro (The Wizard of Lies)

Ewan McGregor (Fargo)

Geoffrey Rush (Genius)

John Turturro (The Night Of)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Regina King (American Crime)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Judy Davis (Feud)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Television Movie

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Alfred Molina (Feud)

Stanley Tucci (Feud)

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Michael K. Williams (The Night Of)

Best Variety Talk Series

Last Week Tonight (HBO)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS)

Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO)