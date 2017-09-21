21 Savage announces Numb the Pain North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores

21 Savage is currently riding high on the success of this summer’s Issa Album, not to mention the thrill that’s gotta come with rhyming alongside the likes of Drake, DJ Khaled, Mike WILL Made-It, and the rest of the hip-hop heavyweights that propelled his rise to the top. Now, the Atlanta rapper has announced a headlining tour for the fall.

The Numb the Pain tour will criss-cross the country with New Orleans’ artist Youngboy Never Broke Again as support. Festivities kick off on November 16th in Austin and culminate two days before Christmas in Mobile, Alabama.

See the full tour schedule, as well as the official poster, below.

21 Savage 2017 Tour Dates:

10/21-22 – Mountain View, CA @ Rolling Loud Bay Area Festival 2017

11/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

11/17 – Dallas, TX @ Oaktopia Fest

11/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

11/19 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

11/24 – Orlando, FL @ Venue 578

11/26 – Tampa, FL @ Ritzybor

11/28 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

12/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth

12/05 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center

12/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

12/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

12/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

12/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden

12/14 – New York, NY @ Radio Show

12/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud

12/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

12/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

12/22 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

12/23 – Mobile Kitchen @ Soul Kitchen