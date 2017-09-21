21 Savage announces Numb the Pain North American tour

Photo by Philip Cosores
21 Savage is currently riding high on the success of this summer’s Issa Album, not to mention the thrill that’s gotta come with rhyming alongside the likes of Drake, DJ Khaled, Mike WILL Made-It, and the rest of the hip-hop heavyweights that propelled his rise to the top. Now, the Atlanta rapper has announced a headlining tour for the fall.
The Numb the Pain tour will criss-cross the country with New Orleans’ artist Youngboy Never Broke Again as support. Festivities kick off on November 16th in Austin and culminate two days before Christmas in Mobile, Alabama.
See the full tour schedule, as well as the official poster, below.
21 Savage 2017 Tour Dates:
10/21-22 – Mountain View, CA @ Rolling Loud Bay Area Festival 2017
11/16 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
11/17 – Dallas, TX @ Oaktopia Fest
11/18 — San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
11/19 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center
11/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
11/24 – Orlando, FL @ Venue 578
11/26 – Tampa, FL @ Ritzybor
11/28 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
11/30 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
12/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Myth
12/05 – Des Moines, IA @ 7 Flags Event Center
12/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
12/08 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s
12/09 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
12/12 – Denver, CO @ Ogden
12/14 – New York, NY @ Radio Show
12/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rolling Loud
12/19 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
12/21 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
12/22 – Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall
12/23 – Mobile Kitchen @ Soul Kitchen