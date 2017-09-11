A Tribe Called Quest play their “last show ever”

Photo by Philip Cosores

As A Tribe Called Quest toured in support of their final album, 2016’s We got it from Here…, the legendary hip-hop collective hinted they were playing out a string of final shows. Understandably, ATCQ said performing without Phife Dawg following his death made each show an emotionally fraught experience. Their final scheduled tour date took place Saturday night at UK’s Bestival, during which Q-Tip confirmed the group’s imminent breakup.

Q-Tip made the announcement halfway through their 90-minute set, NME reported. “A Tribe Called Quest, we suffered a blow,” said the all-time great while interrupting their “Whateva Will Be” performance. “We lost our boy Phife Dawg. This is gonna be our last show as A Tribe Called Quest, ever.”

Check out fan-shot footage from the performance below.

In August, ATCQ missed both of their scheduled performances at Outside Lands due to grief over Phife Dawg.