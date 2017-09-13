Action Bronson announces Blue Chips 7000 North American tour

Photo by Killian Young
In July, Action Bronson dropped Blue Chips 7000, the third and final entry in his Blue Chips mixtape series. Today, the Queens rapper/culinary wizard has mapped out a corresponding North American tour to take place this fall.
Commencing in early October, the jaunt will see Action Bronson make his way through Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Toronto, among other cities. For those fans who may not get to see Bam Bam this time around, another batch of dates is expected to be announced.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Action Bronson 2017 Tour Dates:
10/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall
10/06 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
10/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
10/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall Minneapolis
11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
11/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
11/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
12/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
12/03 – Worcester, MA @ Worcester Palladium
Revisit the MC’s Kung Fu-inspired video for “The Chairman’s Intent”: