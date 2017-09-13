Action Bronson announces Blue Chips 7000 North American tour

Photo by Killian Young

In July, Action Bronson dropped Blue Chips 7000, the third and final entry in his Blue Chips mixtape series. Today, the Queens rapper/culinary wizard has mapped out a corresponding North American tour to take place this fall.

Commencing in early October, the jaunt will see Action Bronson make his way through Dallas, San Diego, Seattle, Vancouver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, and Toronto, among other cities. For those fans who may not get to see Bam Bam this time around, another batch of dates is expected to be announced.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Action Bronson 2017 Tour Dates:

10/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Music Hall

10/06 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

10/14 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO

10/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

10/28 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

11/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ Music Hall Minneapolis

11/09 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

11/10 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

11/19 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

12/02 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

12/03 – Worcester, MA @ Worcester Palladium

Revisit the MC’s Kung Fu-inspired video for “The Chairman’s Intent”: