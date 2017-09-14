Action Bronson serves Seth Meyers baked ziti pizza on Late Night: Watch

Seth Meyers and Action Bronson night be the best late night TV music-host bromance since Jimmy Fallon and Justin Timberlake. The Queens rapper has visited the Late Night host a number of times over recent months, serving him things like grilled octopus and a $700 white truffle. For his appearance last night, Bronsino delivered something a little homier.

Action brought a baked ziti-topped pizza pie from his favorite neighborhood joint, Napoli. Heated in a real pizza oven and covered in “shitty parmesan,” the rapper served up the slice while talking up his new cookbook, Fuck, That’s Delicious: An Annotated Guide to Eating Well, as well as his Snapchat dating show, Hungry Hearts. He mentioned his Viceland food show and warned Meyers that he’ll soon be in direct competition with him by hosting his own late night talk show on the network. Finally, he saved some time to plug his latest mixtape, Blue Chips 7000.

Check out the clip above.