Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace covers The Mountain Goats’ “The Best Ever Death Metal Band in Denton”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

On April 6th, Merge Records will release I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats: All Hail West Texas, an album featuring covers of each track off The Mountain Goats‘ 2002 album, All Hail West Texas. Set to participate in the project are Andrew Bird, Craig Finn of The Hold Steady, Against Me! singer Laura Jane Grace, and Holy Sons, among others.

Ahead of the LP’s official drop date, each cover will be revealed during a season one episode of I Only Listen to the Mountain Goats, a Mountain Goats-centric podcast featuring frontman John Darnielle. The first episode premiered today and boasted a cover of “The Best Ever Death Metal Band in Denton” by Grace.

Though the punk rocker debuted her rendition live back in May, this marks its first studio release. “As a songwriter, no other artist has influenced my own work as much,” Grace said of the covers project in a statement. “Darnielle’s ability with words to paint a couple scenes from a story and let your mind imagine the rest of the details is unparalleled and something I’ve always strived to learn from.”

Hear it below.

The Mountain Goats’ 16th studio effort, Goths, came out in May.