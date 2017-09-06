Alabama Shakes’ Brittany Howard forms new band Bermuda Triangle, shares debut song “Rosey”: Stream

Photo by Harvey Hale

In July, Alabama Shakes vocalist/guitarist Brittany Howard debuted her new side-project, Bermuda Triangle, during a Nashville show promoting female-focused music publication She Shreds Magazine. While it was feared the group would only be a one-off gig kind of deal, today the three-piece — rounded out by local singer-songwriters Becca Mancari and Jesse Lafser — is back with new music and tour dates in tow.

Bermuda Triangle’s official debut track is “a bereft, accepting breakup song” called “Rosey”. According to a press release, it’s based on a song that Lafser released on her 2015 album, Raised on the Plains. While Lafser’s original featured sparse musical accompaniment, this updated rendition “adds a gentle backbeat and the women’s vocal blend, streaking through the song like the oranges and reds in a Western sunset.”

Hear the charming number down below.

Bermuda Triangle are currently in the studio, but will launch a short run of US tour dates beginning October 4th. They’ve tapped Thelma and the Sleaze and Music Band as opening acts.

Bermuda Triangle 2017 Tour Dates:

10/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West $

10/05 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City $

10/06 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill + Mine #

10/08 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel #

10/09 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

$ = w/ Thelma and the Sleaze

# = w/ Music Band

Watch footage of Bermuda Triangle performing “Rosie” in Nashville: