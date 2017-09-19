Menu
Alicia Vikander is Lara Croft in first Tomb Raider trailer: Watch

The film reboot based on the 2013 video game finds our hero as a young college rookie

on September 19, 2017, 4:58pm
After surviving this week’s Neckgate, Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander makes her debut as Laura Croft in the first trailer for next year’s Tomb Raider reboot. As previously reported, the film focuses on the 2013 game-of-the-same-name, which followed a younger Croft as she learned the ropes, both literally and figuratively, of being a world-traveling archaeologist/acrobatic markswoman.

Directed by Roar Uthaug, the film stars Vikander as Croft, Walton Goggins as villain Father Mathias Vogel, Daniel Wu as Croft’s ship captain guide Lu Ren, Dominic West as Lord Richard Croft, Hannah John-Kamen as Croft’s flatmate, and Antonio Aakeel as Nitin, another one of Croft’s friends. From the looks of it, Croft’s also still climbing up the ranks in the academia world, too.

Watch the trailer above and get ready to start swinging on March 16th, 2018.

