Angel Olsen announces rarities compilation, Phases, shares “Special”: Stream

Angel Olsen has announced a new compilation album entitled, Phases. Appropriately for its title, the collection comprises B-sides, rarities, and demos Olsen has recorded over the past seven years, covering all the ground from her sparse 2010 Strange Cacti EP to last year’s acclaimed My Woman.

Due out November 10th via Jagjaguwar, Phases features 12 tracks, including two never-before-heard demos (“How Many Disasters” and “Sans”). There’s also the record’s lead single, “Special”, a newly revealed song from the My Woman sessions. The seven-minute track is a wobbly, woozy number that’s filled with the inventive electric guitar and twisted romance that made up one of last year’s best albums. Take a listen below.

Also included on Phases is “Fly on Your Wall”, the anti-Trump ballad that kicked off the Our First 100 Days singles series. Find the entire tracklist beneath the album artwork ahead.

Phases Artwork:

Phases Tracklist:

01. Fly On Your Wall

02. Special

03. Only You

04. All Right Now

05. Sans

06. Sweet Dreams

07. California

08. Tougher Than the Rest

09. For You

10. How Many Dreams

11. May as Well

12. Endless Road

After playing Lincoln, Nebraska’s Lincoln Calling Festival on September 29th, Olsen will head on the road for a fall North American tour. Find her complete itinerary below.

Angel Olsen 2017 Tour Dates:

09/29 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln Calling Festival

09/30 – Maquoketa, IA @ Codfish Hollow Barnstormers *

10/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

10/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant *

10/05 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater *

10/07 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/18 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena ^

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum ^

10/21 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena ^

10/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Events Center ^

10/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

11/18-19 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

11/28 — Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theater %

11/29 — New York, NY @ Town Hall $

11/30 — New York, NY @ Town Hall $

12/01 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel $

12/02 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre $

12/04 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues $

12/05 — Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre $

12/06 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre $

12/07 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre $

12/08 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre $

12/09 — Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

12/10 — Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom &

12/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

12/13 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer &

12/14 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

12/16 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel &

* = w/ Mount Mariah

^ = w/ Arcade Fire

# = w/ Strong Words

% = w/ Ned Oldham

$ = w/ Heron Oblivion

& = w/ White Magic